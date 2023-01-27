Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.2 %

WMG stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 342.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $486,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

