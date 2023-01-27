Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WM opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

