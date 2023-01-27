WAX Market Cap Achieves $162.70 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $162.70 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,339,251,608 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,339,209,492.505935 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06877888 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $12,602,083.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

