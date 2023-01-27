WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,218,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 226,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 497,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 297,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 111,360 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

