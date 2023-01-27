WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VO opened at $218.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

