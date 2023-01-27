Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Update

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 997,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $27,073.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,105.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,794 shares of company stock worth $32,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelion Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,004,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,358,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 530,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 354,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 104,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 40.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
