Webster Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.26. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $695,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,490,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,585,000 after acquiring an additional 483,479 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

