Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WBS. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.26. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Webster Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

