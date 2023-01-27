Wedbush Comments on Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.62 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.