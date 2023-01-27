Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67, Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $113.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 62.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23,795.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

