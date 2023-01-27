Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67, Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WAL opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $113.47.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.
