Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67, Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.1 %

WAL traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,816. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.