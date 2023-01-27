Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 445.9% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

HIO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 160,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,500,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,539,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 191,412 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,879,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,148,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

