Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 445.9% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
HIO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 160,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.86.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
