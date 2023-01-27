Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.36

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $8.99. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 26,986 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA)
