Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.36

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $8.99. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 26,986 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIA. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,862,000 after buying an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,271,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,216,000 after buying an additional 199,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 264,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

