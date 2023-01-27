Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 210.3% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:SBI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 36,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,494. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 101,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

