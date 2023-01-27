Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

