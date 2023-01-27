Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $237.14 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.93.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

