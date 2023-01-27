Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Medtronic stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

