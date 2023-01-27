Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 189.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,738 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $23.64 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $26.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

