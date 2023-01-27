Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after buying an additional 11,615,322 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660,622 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HDV opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

