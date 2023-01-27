Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,155 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.