Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,960 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,848 shares of company stock worth $8,819,721 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $221.03 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average is $230.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.06.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

