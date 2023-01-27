Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,269 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

