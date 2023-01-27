Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,403,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.91 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39.

