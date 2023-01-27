WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 715.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 48.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 0.3 %

WRK opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

