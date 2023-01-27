Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 834,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,859. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,014,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,433,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 503,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,489,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,441,000 after purchasing an additional 426,840 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $15,979,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 622.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 487,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Earnings History for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

