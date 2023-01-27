Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 834,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,859. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,014,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,433,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 503,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,489,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,441,000 after purchasing an additional 426,840 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $15,979,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 622.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 487,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

