Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Decreased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.3 %

Whirlpool Company Profile

WHR opened at $150.07 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $214.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

