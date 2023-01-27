WhiteCoin Trading Up 17.2% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $70.26 million and $705,165.54 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00381154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016546 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004291 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017295 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,708,430 coins and its circulating supply is 763,240,663 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

