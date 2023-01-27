WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $69.68 million and approximately $693,753.96 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00380331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00029126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016235 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017392 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,690,950 coins and its circulating supply is 763,223,183 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

