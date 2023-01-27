WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.
WidePoint Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
