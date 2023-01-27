Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.15

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.74. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 3,712 shares trading hands.

Wienerberger Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

