Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.15

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.74. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 3,712 shares trading hands.
Wienerberger Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.
Wienerberger Company Profile
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wienerberger (WBRBY)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.