Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 83.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.75. Winmark has a 52-week low of $183.93 and a 52-week high of $269.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Separately, StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winmark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter worth $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Stories

