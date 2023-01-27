WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51. 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 5.38% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

