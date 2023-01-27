WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

DGRS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. 7,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,196. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.