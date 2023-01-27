WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
DGRS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. 7,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,196. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $45.90.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
