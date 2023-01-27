WOO Network Price Hits $0.19 (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $310.98 million and $18.30 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,639,094,555 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

