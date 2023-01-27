Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Workday by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 825,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Workday by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 48.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $178.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -144.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $257.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

