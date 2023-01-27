Wrapped BNB 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $93.48 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $93.48 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $306.72 or 0.01329862 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,813,804 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

