Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

