Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.46.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.
