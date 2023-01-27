Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

