Xpediator (LON:XPD) Trading Up 1.3%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.47). Approximately 38,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 49,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.46).

Xpediator Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.25. The company has a market cap of £53.84 million and a PE ratio of 108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Xpediator

(Get Rating)

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. It operates through three divisions: Freight Forwarding, Transport Support Services, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding services by road, ocean, sea, and air; 3PL services, warehousing, pick and pack services, e-commerce solutions, and distribution and return management services; and custom clearance services for import and export shipments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xpediator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xpediator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.