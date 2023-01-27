Xpediator (LON:XPD) Trading Up 1.3%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.47). Approximately 38,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 49,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.46).
Xpediator Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.25. The company has a market cap of £53.84 million and a PE ratio of 108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Xpediator
Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. It operates through three divisions: Freight Forwarding, Transport Support Services, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding services by road, ocean, sea, and air; 3PL services, warehousing, pick and pack services, e-commerce solutions, and distribution and return management services; and custom clearance services for import and export shipments.
Featured Stories
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Xpediator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xpediator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.