XPO (NYSE:XPO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $39.87. 530,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,350,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on XPO to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 296.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 649,614 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of XPO by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,504,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,220 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.