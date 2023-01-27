Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Xylem Trading Down 1.2 %

XYL opened at $101.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. Analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

