XYO (XYO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $78.52 million and $1.03 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00051628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030001 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000236 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00218812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00633053 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,233,790.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

