Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Kempen & Co lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

YMAB opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $20.48.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

