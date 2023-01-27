Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Bought by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP grew its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,393 shares during the period. Yamana Gold makes up 4.6% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $62,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 710.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,674,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 8,480,162 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $24,026,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 552.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after buying an additional 4,933,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after buying an additional 4,374,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 2,692,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,138,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

Yamana Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.