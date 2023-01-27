Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

YRD opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

