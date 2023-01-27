YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $305,910.14

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $217.78 million and $305,910.14 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99800921 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $406,728.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

