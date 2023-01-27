ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0480

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $445,848.74 and $38.14 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00199662 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00076295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

