Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 5%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 1,127,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,928,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.
Zhihu Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
