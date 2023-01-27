Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 5%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 1,127,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,928,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.