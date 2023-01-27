Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Tops $449.44 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $449.44 million and approximately $84.50 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002592 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00400329 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.50 or 0.28100145 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00588005 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,111,519,889 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
