Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.95.

Zscaler Trading Up 4.4 %

ZS stock opened at $125.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.95. Zscaler has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $290.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

